The most severe form of heat injury, heatstroke is a medical condition that occurs when your body is exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged time. Heatstroke can be debilitating and can occur when your body temperature rises to 104 F or higher. It is characterised by symptoms like high body temperature, alteration in sweating, nausea, rapid breathing, headache, confusion, seizures etc. Certain factors like exertion in hot weather, a lack of air conditioning in summers, sudden exposure to hot weather, and old age can increase your risk of getting heatstroke. If not treated on time, it can potentially lead to swelling in brain and other vital organs. It can damage your kidney, heart, , and muscles. Delayed treatment can even lead to the death of the affected person. To avoid any such conditions you just need to opt for an effective essential oil. Here we give you a list of essential oils that will help you keep your body cool and prevent heatstroke.

Eucalyptus oil

having strong anti-inflammatory properties, eucalyptus oil can effectively cool your body. This essential oil opens up your blood vessels and improves blood circulation and prevents heatstroke. All you need to do is to spray it on your body. You can also be used by putting in the bathing tub or in a diffuser.

Peppermint oil

It is known to give a cooling sensation to the body. Also, its use can help you reload your energy that depletes after you get exposed to the heat for a longer duration. To use peppermint oil, you can add a few drops of it in your lotion and apply on your body on a regular basis especially during the bedtime.

Lavender oil

One of the most popular essential oils among aromatherapists, lavender oil can easily bring down your body temperature. It can also help you get rid of the sunburn. All you need to do is to rub the oil on your palm and apply on the body.