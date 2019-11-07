Using a mouthwash is one of the most effective ways to get rid of almost all the germs, bacteria and bad breath at the same time. You may be thinking that toothpaste can also do the same, but that is not true. Usually, most of the toothpaste available in the market are only able to stave off bad breath.

American Dental Association reveals that there are two types of mouthwash namely cosmetic and therapeutic. The former acts just like toothpaste, whereas the therapeutic is more effective in maintaining oral health. It is generally prescribed by the doctors in case of oral health problems like plaque, bad breath, gingivitis, and tooth decay.

But, it has been found the most of the over-the-counter therapeutic mouthwashes contain toxic ingredients that may cause reproductive toxicity. That is the reason we do not recommend their use. Also, it is advised never to let your child use it as he may swallow the mouthwash and it is not meant to swallow as you already know.

If you are suffering from any oral health problems, why don’t you make your own mouthwash? It will hardly take 5 minutes and you will be done. Here, we tell you how you can prepare that.

Homemade mouthwash

Total time: 5 minutes

Serves: 30

Ingredients:

5 drops of tea tree essential oil

3 drops of lemon essential oil

8 drops of concentrated trace minerals liquid

5 drops of peppermint essential oil

3 cups of spring water

1 tablespoon of calcium carbonate powder

3 drops of spearmint essential oil

6 drops of liquid pure stevia optional

How to make it:

Put all the ingredients in a jar. Tighten its lid and shake well. The mouthwash is ready to be used.