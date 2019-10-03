Dengue is a debilitating viral infection. According to WHO, approximately half of the world’s population is currently at risk of developing this mosquito-borne disease. Transmitted by female mosquitoe Aedes aegypti, dengue fever leads to symptoms that begin four to six days post the infection. Some of these sings include sudden high fever, headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, mild bleeding, etc. Notably, usually, people with weak immune systems like children, get the dengue infection. There is no vaccination that can help you keep your children safe from dengue fever. So, what you can do is just follow these simple steps:

Keep your home clean

Mosquitos breeds in dirty places. They especially grow in standing water. So, it is important to clean all corners of your house perfectly. Also, do not store water in utensils and leave them open.

Include immunity-boosting foods in your child’s diet

Foods like oranges, broccoli, yogurt, ginger, spinach, almonds, etc. are known to boost your immunity. Adding them to your children’s diet can make them strong and capable of fighting against the dengue virus.

Make sure your children wear full-sleeve clothes

Covering children to the maximum can prevent them from being bitten by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. This is also important because children just can’t stay at home and spend maximum time outside either playing or in school.

Use mosquito repellant

There are a plethora of strong mosquito repellants available in the market today. You can buy anyone and apply to your children’s body. This will prevent them from mosquito bites. Make sure you use repellants taht are safe for your baby. You can also grow mosquito-repelling plants in your garden.

Use peppermint oil

It is known as one of the effective natural mosquito repellants. Applying it on the skin can protect you for around 150 minutes from the mosquitoes.