Women generally fake orgasm and even they are hard to be satisfied on bed. And, most of the people would agree to this without giving it a second thought. For men, this may come as a shock but please don’t make it a matter of your ego. Instead, you should try and figure out some interesting and effective ways to give your woman an experience of a lifetime. For that, firstly you need to converse with your partner and know what she really likes. Being vocal about sexual desire helps to fulfill them. Here, we arm you up with some tips that can surely make you a perfect partner on bed.

Focus on foreplay

There are men who just want to hit the bed and get pleasure. Well, that’s not going to work. Your woman needs time and for her, foreplay is the most important thing. It helps in vaginal lubrication, which is required for deep penetration and better sexual experience. Your sexual activity doesn’t need to be longer, but better. Your woman can get the orgasm even without penetration. All you need to do is to know how to make foreplay enjoyable.

Make sure the clitoris is erected

Men get an erection easily. However, it takes a lot for a woman to get the same. Clitoral erection is important for them to feel the orgasm. And, that requires good foreplay. Also, if you think that being wet means getting Clitoral erection, you are mistaken.

Let your woman take control

Only men do not love to be in control, women do too. Being at the receiving end is not liked by most of the women. She knwon better what can make her satisfied. So, let her satisfy her own desires by instructing you. Be your woman’s slave and follow her. This will be pleasurable for both of you.