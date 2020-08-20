Do you have oily skin? Are you struggling in keeping it moisturised but not excessively? If yes, you have reached the right place. Oily skin is not easy to take care of. You need to be vigilant about what to apply on your face and in how much quantity. Not applying moisturiser can make it look dull and can starve your skin of the required hydration while too much application of moisturising cream can lead to breakouts. That is why you must moisturise your skin even if it is oily but use the right moisturiser based on your skin type. Here, we tell you about some of the most natural moisturising agents that can make your skin look healthy. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

Milk

Being rich in lactic acid, milk can moisturise your skin properly and maintain the skin barrier function, says a study published in the International Journal of Dermatology. You can apply fresh milk mixed with a few drops of lime juice on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash off using water.

Rose Petals

Rose petals have anti-inflammatory and astringent properties. This means, they can keep inflammatory skin conditions at bay and also keep your skin pores tighter. To make your skin look glowing, you need to add some rose petals to rose water and bring it to boil. Then, let it cool down. Strain the liquid and add aloe vera gel to it. Put it in the refrigerator and apply after some time on your face for a soothing effect. Do this every night before going to bed.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has an array of beauty benefits and one of them is that it moisturises your skin. Applying aloe vera every day on your face can also protect it from the harmful effects of UV rays.