Do you drink high-fat milk and that too quite frequently? If yes, you are most likely to age faster than those who consume low-fat milk. This is what a recent research published in the Journal Oxidative Medicine has revealed.

The scientists at Brigham Young University have found out the association between the length of telomere and intake of both low and high-fat milk. Notably, telomers are present at each end of chromosomes and act as a biological clock. The shorter your telomer is, the faster you will become older. This is because you lose a tiny bit of your telomer every time a cell in your body replicates.

During the study, it was found that with every 1 per cent of the increase in consumed milk fat, telomers were 69 base pairs shorter. Also, whole milk consumers had 145 base pairs of shorter telomers. This clearly states that you should choose low-fat milk over the high-fat ones. While you take your time to decide, let’s take a look at the benefits of having milk.

Helps in overall growth

Being a rich source of protein, milk helps in cellular repair, growth, and development. Containing all of the essential amino acids, milk can significantly help your body work optimally. Consuming milk on a daily basis can prevent age-related muscle loss up to some extent. Also, it can boost up your energy level and improve your overall performance.

Improves bone health

Milk contains strong nutrients including calcium, potassium, protein, and phosphorus. They maintain your bone health and make it stronger. Calcium is one of the most important nutrients for good bone health and it is stored by your bones in the presence of vitamin D, K, phosphorus, and magnesium, that are already present in milk. This means consuming milk daily can prevent osteoporosis.

Prevents obesity

Milk consumption has already been linked to a lower risk of weight gain. As mentioned above, milk contains protein, that is known to increase satiety and keep you full for a longer duration. Also, it has a conjugated linoleic acid that helps in weight loss by boosting the breakdown of fats and inhibiting their production.