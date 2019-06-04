There are many reasons for low libido. Lack of a healthy lifestyle including improper diet, sleep, no exercise, smoking, alcohol consumption and stress are some of the main reasons. When it comes to diet, there are certain rules you need to follow if you want to boost your libido. Several research studies have shown that fast food that’s high in sugar, carbs and sodium, fats and other ingredients is harmful not just to your overall health and cause obesity, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and others but it can also massively hamper your libido. So if you have been facing some performance issues lately, it would be a good idea to check out your diet habits. This is why it is important that you pay attention to your diet and make changes accordingly to see a difference in your sexual health. Here are some libido-boosting foods you need to have:

Pomegranate: Drinking pomegranate juice has been found to lead to a rise in the testosterone levels. Apart from a good libido, there are also positive effects seen on high blood pressure and on cardiovascular health. Not just this, pomegranate can also improve sperm quality, spermatogenic cell density and antioxidant activity.

Raisins: These little dried fruits are known to be of immense help when it comes to stimulating libido and induce sexual arousal. Raisins have natural sugars in them which help boost the energy levels too. This also helps sexual function. The amino acid called arginine in it can even be helpful in treating erectile dysfunction. Raisins can also help beat male infertility but improving sperm motility.

Beetroot: This root vegetable has plenty of nitrates, which can help beat low libido and erectile dysfunction and can also increase the levels of nitric oxide in the body which boosts sexual health.

Dates: Dates are excellent for boosting libido and to improve the quality of your sperm. A study has shown that eating dates can improve the count, the motility and DNA quality of the sperm. It also increased the weights of the testis and epididymis. This mainly due to the presence of estradiol and flavonoid in the dates.