COVID-19 pandemic has brought various changes in our lives and one of them is work from home. To stay safe, we have been asked to be at home as much as possible and that is why most of the companies came out with this idea. Work from home may seem easy and fun but it is not. It comes with its own set of challenges that leave you super tired at the end of the day. One of those is long video conferences or meetings. Many professionals complain about feeling fatigue post attending a video conference. The exhaustion comes because of certain reasons that we will tell you about here. Let's know why you feel more tiresome after work-related video calls than real-life interactions or meetings.

Your Body Looks For Non-Verbal Cues

A human body has a habit of conversing through non-verbal cues. Even when interact with someone face to face, we exchange certain vibes and communicate through our body postures. That is why when you attend a video conference call, your body subconsciously looks for non-verbal cues and tries to understand the other person's views. But, in such calls, you are only able to see the other people from the waist up and that is why it becomes difficult for your body to pick any cue. This causes too much loss of energy and increased mental pressure that further results in exhaustion.

Anxiety of Someone Walking in

When we work from home, we do not get the privacy that we need. Someone or the other keep coming to the room where we work. That creates a constant anxiety especially when you are attending a video conference call. The thought of someone suddenly walking into the room creates stress that leads to tiredness.

Balancing Personal And Professional Life

This becomes a challenge, especially for working women. If you are working from home, your kids understand that you are there for them and so they can come to you at any point of time. This creates an added pressure of parenting. Also, it is extremely tough to manage household chores and do office work simultaneously. This impacts your productivity and makes you mentally and physically exhausted.