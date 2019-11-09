Whenever we hear the term ‘cholesterol‘, the first thing that comes in our mind is weight gain. Well, this association is right. In fact, it is also linked to various cardiovascular diseases. But, do you think that only the high level of bad cholesterol that is LDL cholesterol is harmful for your health? If yes, you are mistaken. According to a recent study published in the journal Neurology, even a low level of bad cholesterol can potentially cause haemorrhagic stroke. The study reveals that women with 70 mg/dL or lower LDL cholesterol levels are usually twice at risk of developing a haemorrhagic stroke compared to those with LDL cholesterol levels falling between 100 and 130 mg/dL.

On the other hand, another study conducted at the Emory University School of Medicine states that a high level of HDL or good cholesterol is also not good for people. It can, in fact, lead to a heart attack or even death. That is why we say that it is significant to maintain a balance between the levels of these two cholesterols. Here we tell you how exactly you can do that.

Indulge in exercise regularly

Hitting a gym even for 30 minutes can be helpful in this regard. Regular exercise can help you burn fat and balance the level of good and bad cholesterol.

Maintain ideal weight

Being obese means you have a high level of bad cholesterol in the body which can be the culprit behind various health ailments. So, you need to maintain an ideal weight according to your height. To do that, you basically need to stop overeating and do regular exercise. Swimming or running can be of good help.

Don’t take the stress

Stress is associated with overeating that is known to cause obesity. Also, stress can lead to the onset of several mental disorders. It drives you to indulge in unhealthy lifestyles like smoking, drinking alcohol, etc. To avoid taking stress, you can take the help of meditation and yoga.