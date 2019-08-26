Getting a viral cold is very common. It doesn’t matter what the season is, viral cold can affect you during any time of the year when infections tend to become prevalent. However, you don’t need to have a running nose and hammering headache all the time. Here is your guide to lowering your chance of catching a viral cold.

Nutritionist Karishma Chawla says, “The most important strategy to prevent viral colds is to make sure you work on your immune system throughout the year! The immune system is the part of the body that protects you from the constant onslaught of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. Every part of the body, including your nervous system and mental attitude – must be in optimal health to keep your defence system strong. Our immune system plays a very important role in the way we feel physically, mentally and as well as emotionally.”

Strengthen your immunity:

Enhancing or working on your immunity is an everyday job just like bathing. One needs to do constantly be on a disciplinary lifestyle! There are no shortcuts to boost immunity. One has to pursue the principals of optimal health or fitness in order to prevent any sickness during winter. Achieve optimal health by following these steps:

Step 1: Start by having a well-balanced diet to keep your BMR high. Maintain a good lean body mass and make sure to keep a low-fat percentage.

Step 2: Spend some time pampering yourself with adequate sunshine and good sleep.

Step 3: Don’t miss your morning or evening workout and keep a check on your hydration status.

Step 4: It’s important to keep a good vitamin status and have your probiotics as guided.

Step 5: Adaptogens like wheatgrass can be of great help during this time of the year. One can also have omega 3 foods and supplements.

Step 6: Eat more protein-based foods and items which are good sources of fibre.

Follow these steps and keep yourself healthy.