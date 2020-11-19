Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and his celebrated interior designer wife, Gauri Khan have become Airbnb hosts by offering a once in a lifetime stay in their Delhi home. This will give residents of India a chance to stay in the Khan family’s genteel home. Located in the leafy neighborhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the Khan’s home is exquisitely designed in Gauri’s warm, inimitable style. Though the power duo now resides in Mumbai, their Delhi home remains a special place of deep nostalgia as they raised their three children there and continue to use the property when visiting the capital city. Filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world, the Khan home is a reflection of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s journey together, first as a couple, then as a family. Also Read - Spotted! Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nushrat Bharucha Papped in And Around Mumbai

An oasis of peace in bustling Delhi, the Khan home is marked by bold hues, an abundance of warm, natural light from many windows, and an impressive art collection. Richly textured walls, colorful tapestries, and glittering chandeliers cast an inviting glow. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues. The most telling design element, however, is a deeply personal aesthetic that captures the family's many memories over the years. Photographs and knick-knacks line a wall in the master bedroom – son Aryan's first badminton racket; daughter Suhana's make-up brushes and the butterflies she collected; son AbRam's first birthday gift of an exquisite silver mirror and comb; original negatives of Shah Rukh Khan's favorite film. Another wall is adorned with the handmade cards exchanged by Shah Rukh and Gauri during their early days of courtship. It is these personal touches, more than anything, that makes this house such a welcoming place to call home.

The ‘Home with Open Arms’ campaign will offer guests the rare opportunity to relive the nostalgia of Bollywood’s star couple. Launching on November 18, residents of India can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021. The winning duo will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri, enjoy a lavish meal at home filled with the Khan’s favorite foods, revel in a movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite films and his biggest box office hits, and receive personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs to take home.

Speaking about Delhi and their partnership with Airbnb, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan said, "The city of Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home. Airbnb has made us feel at home throughout our travels across the world and we are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership."

How to book this once in a lifetime opportunity?

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s home will be available for an overnight stay on February 13, 2021. In order to apply for this unprecedented opportunity, Airbnb invites guests to share what an “open arms welcome” means to them by 30th November 2020. A winner will be selected by a selection committee including Airbnb and Gauri Khan and will be announced on December 15, 2020.

Winners will receive:

– An overnight stay on February 13, 2021, at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi home in Panchsheel Park for two people

– A luxury car for use throughout the stay, including pick-ups and drop-offs at Indira Gandhi International Airport or other locations in Delhi

– A personalized welcome note from Gauri Khan

– A sumptuous dinner of the family’s favourite foods

– A movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite films

– Personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs

What are you waiting for? Book now!