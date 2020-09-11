The year 2020 is different, in so many ways. We are in the middle of the pandemic and in the middle of the flu season. It is potentially a dicey phase, as the seasonal infections including influenza and alike will soon coincide with the coronavirus. Until early this year, doctors used to diagnose the patients with flu-like symptoms assuming that the person has influenza and prescribed medication accordingly, but now it’s not the same story, thanks to Covid-19. Also Read - Millions of COVID Cases May Have Gone Undetected in Country Earlier This Year, Says Research Paper

“Going into respiratory virus season, we’re going to have a much harder time knowing what the cause of a person’s symptoms is,” said Lisa Maragakis, the senior director of infection prevention at the Johns Hopkins Health System in a report by Discover Magazine. Also Read - Mizoram Lockdown News: Week-long Partial Shutdown in Aizawl Municipal Area | Check Dos & Don'ts Here

“Both contagious illnesses of the respiratory tract, influenza (flu), and COVID-19 are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by the infection of a novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) whereas, the flu is caused by the influenza viruses. As some of the symptoms are similar, it could be hard to tell the difference based on symptoms alone. Hence, testing is required to confirm the diagnosis. While characteristics are similar, there are key differences between the two, and more is being learned every new day,” Dr. Sandeep Patil, Chief Intensivist and Physician at the Fortis Hospital in Kalyan reported by The Indian Express. Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

While there is so much uncertainty, there are few practices that everyone should follow, if you start to develop symptoms, suggest experts.

There are many similarities between Influenza and COVID-19 including:

-fever

-cough

-shortness of breath

-fatigue

-sore throat, runny nose

-Body ache

-Headache

-Vomiting

COVID-19 symptoms will make one lose the sense of taste and smell. Whereas, the flu virus will cause severe illness and have symptoms listed above. During the seasonal flu, a person usually recovers in a span of two weeks. Dr. Sandeep further elaborated on the additional complications which are associated with Coronavirus. The virus might cause blood clotting in the veins or arteries of the heart, lungs, legs, or brain, as well as cause Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). COVID-19 and flu can result in complications that include:

* Pneumonia

* Respiratory failure

* Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (fluid in lungs)

* Sepsis

* Heart attack or stroke

* Multi-organ failure

* Worsening of existing chronic medical conditions (involving the lungs, heart, nervous system, or diabetes)

* Inflamed heart, brain or muscle tissues

* Secondary bacterial infections (superadded bacterial infections along with flu /COVID-19 for the second time)

Older adults, people with underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women are at a higher risk, read the report.