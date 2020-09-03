Vitamin C is a micro-nutrient that is associated with an array of health and beauty benefits. Daily intake of vitamin C boosts immunity and helps your body keep the infection causing pathogens at bay. It is also known to work magically when it comes to skincare. It repairs your skin tissue and protects your skin cells from the harmful effects of free radicals caused by UV exposure. Not only this, but vitamin C also helps you make your skin tone even and reduce the appearance of brown spots. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

The best way to fetch out its beauty benefits is by applying it topically on your skin. You can do that by opting for a vitamin C serum. It will make your skin look youthful and radiant by boosting the collagen levels. You do not need to spend a huge amount of money to buy a small bottle of vitamin C serum. Instead, you can make one for yourself at home. Here's the easiest DIY recipe of vitamin c serum.

Ingredients For Making Vitamin C Serum :

Vitamin C tablets: 2

Rosewater: 2 tsp

Glycerin: 1 tsp

Vitamin E capsule: 1

Glass bottle: 1

How to Make Vitamin C Serum

Firstly, you need to crush vitamin C tablets. Put the powder and rose water in the empty glass bottle and shake well. Now, slit vitamin E capsules and add to the mixture. Also, add glycerin and shake the bottle again and cover it. Keep the bottle in a dark and cool place for at least 2 weeks. The vitamin C serum is ready to use after that.