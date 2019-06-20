Do you run out of ideas when you are trying to think of what to make for dinner? Do you crave to go to restaurants for the delicious and fancy meals they serve? You may be foodies but you cannot ignore your health at any cost. That is why it is best to cook and consume homemade food whenever possible. These European recipes by Alila Fort Bishangarh are just right for you. Many of the ingredients in these recipes may not be readily available in your kitchen, but they are popular across most major food stores. Make sure you get the freshest of ingredients for these healthy and delicious recipes.

Hand-Torn Buratta

Ingredients:

240 gms buratta cheese

10 gms miso paste

100 gms green tomato

8gms green chilli

10gms coriander

20 ml white wine vinegar

20 gms jaggery

4 gms ginger

2 gm Salt

2 gm olive oil

2 gm black pepper

50 gms rocket leaves

10 gm curry leave ciabatta

Method:

In a pan, add water, jaggery, salt, whole green chilli, butter, ginger, coriander and green tomato.

Cover with lid and cook on medium heat for 20-25 min to make green tomato chunda.

Lightly toast the curry leave ciabatta and apply olive oil on it.

Cut the buratta cheese into two, season it with salt and pepper and serve with tomato chunda and garnish it with olive oil and serve cold.

Edamame and Wasabi Hummus

Ingredients:

300 gms edamame beans

2 gm wasabi

10 gms tahina

6 ml lemon juice

2 gm jeera

6 ml olive oil

20 gms red radish

4 gm garlic

40 gm khakra

20 gms flax seeds

Method:

In a blender put edamame beans, garlic, tahina paste, jeera powder, wasabi, lemon juice and olive oil.

Blend all the ingredients to make a smooth paste.

Serve the hummus with khakra and marinated radish.

Garnish with flax seeds and olive oil.