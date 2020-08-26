Dal is an essential part of a typical Indian meal. We eat pulses daily mostly with rice and sometimes with Roti as well. It is a good source of carbohydrates and proteins. Vegetarians who are trying to shed those extra kilos must opt for dal to reach their weight loss goal. This Nutritious food is also associated with an array of other health benefits. From helping in regulating blood sugar level to boosting your energy, and reducing the cholesterol level, Dal does a lot for you. But not all the pulses are equally beneficial when it comes to weight loss. Also Read - Onions For Weight Loss: Most Effective Ways to Have This Food to Get Body of Your Dreams

The most effective one in this regard is Moong Dal or green gram. There are three types of Moong Dal and all of them are good for your health. You can have them either in their raw form by sprouting or by cooking.

Moong Dal is packed with manganese, folate, phosphorus, copper, zinc, and potassium. It also contains fibre that keeps you satiated and prevents you from overeating. Its protein content helps in muscle building and keeping your bones stronger. You should know that Dal and rice together make a perfect meal as they contain all amino acids and are also a good source of complete protein. Moreover, Moong Dal is good for digestion. Notably, constipation is one of the reasons behind weight gain.