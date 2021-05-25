The coronavirus pandemic has lasted longer than any of us imagined in the beginning and thus it is of vital importance that we practice daily habits that help strengthen our minds during these uncertain times. Cooped up in our homes, we tend to feel isolated, and experience dull moments accompanied by the feeling of fear, anxiety, and sadness. Therefore, it is essential that while we remain indoors, we practice certain things that shall keep our mind and body healthy and strong. Also Read - Naseem Shah Ejected From Isolation For Breaching Covid Protocol

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda says that ancient scientific practice, Ayurveda can help us do so. “Ayurvedic practices are easy to follow and have a great impact on the mind and body if done regularly.” Also Read - 'No Chance' of ECB Accepting BCCI Request to Reschedule India-England Test Series

Follow the guidelines to keep your mind peaceful and strong during such difficult times: Also Read - Can You Get Black Fungus Without Testing Positive For COVID-19? Find Out

Mindful eating

Most people are aware of the importance of diet in maintaining health, but they seem clueless about how stress and anxiety affect our digestion process. When tensed, one tends to eat mindlessly, because of which the proper secretion of digestive juices does not take place in the stomach and cause various digestive troubles. This happens because the food consumed gets converted into ama (toxins), which is harmful to your health and well-being. Toxin accumulation in the body for a long time is known to be the root cause for various lifestyle and chronic disorders. Thus, it is important to handle the stress well and eat well. Your mental state greatly affects the nutrition value and energy of the food. So, try to have your meals in a peaceful environment, with a calm mind and relaxed body.

Mental clarity

There are many bad lifestyle habits which we are aware of but continue to do. This is known as ‘Pragyaparadh’ in Ayurveda –crimes committed against our intellect. For example, we know that drinking carbonated beverages is bad for our health, but we continue consuming fizzy drinks, which in turn adds to our waistline, spoils our teeth, and does a lot more damage to our health. Similarly, too much exposure to the screen, or, in recent times, gaining excessive information through media and TV leads to negative emotions like anxiety, fear and affects our overall health. Still, we continue to do so. Hence, it is very important to have mental clarity and practice the right habits that keep our minds healthy, peaceful, and strong.

Yoga Nidra

Ancient sages have laid down routines that help in keeping one’s mind and body healthy if practiced regularly. Yoga Nidra is one such practice that can keep lifestyle disorders away. With the regular practice of Yoga Nidra, a person can reduce emotional distress and improve the quality of sleep. It rejuvenates the entire body and helps to keep the mind calm.

Yoga Nidra can be done very easily. It requires a person to lie straight on a flat surface and bring awareness to the physical body. Stay awake throughout the practice of yoga Nidra and don’t open your eyes. Gradually increase the duration of the practice.

—Inputs from Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda