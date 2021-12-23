With the concern of the environmental problems, many of us have shifted from plastic toothbrushes to bamboo toothbrushes. Bamboo is gaining popularity as a material used to make many of the personal and household products, we use every day.Also Read - It's Time to DITCH Your Loofah- Here's Why!

People are shifting to bamboo toothbrushes to reduce the use of plastic in our environment. We all know how plastic is considered toxic for our environment and it causes pollution. A bamboo toothbrush includes a bamboo handle and nylon fibres or other natural fibres in certain circumstances that are just as durable as plastic.

The research says more than 448 million tons of plastics are produced every year which causes a number of problems as plastic does not break down and ends up not getting recycled.

On the other hand, bamboo toothbrushes are similar to any other manual toothbrushes you find in the market. They have a wooden/bamboo handle and bristles to remove the dirt and cavities from your teeth. The key difference between bamboo toothbrush and plastic toothbrush is the material that is used to make the handle. Although bamboo toothbrushes may look eco-friendly and new things in the market but it is actually the oldest forms of toothbrush. You may find nylon bristles on these days’ modern bamboo toothbrushes but previously they were made with boar hair (pig hair). Few others have bristles infused with charcoal which helps in whitening your teeth.

(Authored by Tanishq Gupta, Co-founder, Earthum)