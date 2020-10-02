You will be surprised to see the colorful savory embroidery and motifs on this beautiful silk dress. This dress is crafted very neatly. British artist Kirstie Macleod started a global embroidery project called ‘The Red Dress Project’ in 2009. The dress, funded by the British Council, took not a year or two, but a full 10 years. This red silk dress has traveled to 28 countries. This decade-long embroidery project is embellished by 202 artisans. This gorgeous dress has been liked worldwide. Also Read - Skincare: These 5 Beauty Tips Will Give Your Skin Sustainable, Natural and Flawless Glow at Home

This is a different kind of dress, under this project of Kirstie, artists wanted to connect with women of all backgrounds. This dress has been exhibited in art galleries and museums of many countries like Dubai, Italy, London, Mexicans, and Paris. The entire process of how this dress was prepared, how many artisans helped to make this dress, story of artisans how the artisans were paid, has been shared. Reportedly, a documentary is also in the making.



Embroideries on this dress include work from refugees from Palestine, Kosovo, Rwanda, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, Paris, Sweden, and Peru, Mumbai, Saudi Arabia, and Wales. The dress has been created as an initiative to support women dealing with poverty in places like Misimba in Cape Town, South Africa.



Some samples of embroidery made in India on this dress have also been shared. Lotus flowers were showcased on this dress. The artisan embroidered on the dress told that lotus flowers have been made on this frock using different gold threads and metalwork. A detail from one of the first pieces of embroidery commissioned, from Atelier 2N in Bombay. The embroider Alam (one of the 4 men to have worked on the dress) created the most exquisite lotus flower in various different gold threads and metalwork. The technical skill involved is mind-boggling!” read the caption.