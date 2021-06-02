The pandemic has made everyone acutely conscious of the necessity to stay fit and boost immunity. However, it’s important to understand that immunity can’t be improved during a day or two. it’s instead a gradual ongoing process that needs one to exercise and eat nutritious food regularly. Simple home-cooked meals are one of the simplest ways to do that. This is important if you’ve tested positive for Covid, and one among the simplest options is to form is moong dal soup, said celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal through her Instagram post. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates 2 June 2021: 594 Doctors Dead Due to COVID in Second Wave, Says IMA

She took to her Instagram to explain the health benefits of Moong Dal during the pandemic, her Instagram caption read, "MOONG DAL SOUP."

"Here's my first #COVIDCARE recipe that I recommend you must include during first 5-7 days of infection if you have symptoms or have tested positive.

The first 5-7 days is generally marked by flu like symptoms like fever, fatigue, body ache, lack of appetite, nausea. It is best to eat meals that are light on the system yet nourishing at this time.”

She added that it’s also good for people recovering from dehydration and even flu. “Moong dal is very valued in Ayurveda and thought of as the simplest lentil to nourish the physical body. it’s antioxidants that help fight infections,” Ganeriwal said.