Skincare Tips: When we talk of healthy skin, we mean one that is clear, smooth, and free of blemishes. Such skin is not difficult to achieve, provided you understand the individual needs of your skin and give it the care it deserves. The daily care of the skin involves cleansing, exfoliation (use of scrubs), toning, moisturizing, nourishing, and mask.

Cleansing

Cleansing helps to remove dirt, pollutants, stale sweat, oil, dead skin cells, and make-up; Dry skins need a cleansing cream or gel. Light face wash or lotion is better for oily and combination skins. For pimple-prone skin, use a medicated cleanser.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation helps deep pore cleansing and removes dead skin cells. This is done with facial scrubs. For dry skin, use a scrub once a week, while for oily skins, without pimples, two or three times a week. Avoid scrub on pimples, acne or rash.

Toning

Toning helps improve blood circulation to the skin surface, close the pores and refresh the skin. Rosewater is one of the best natural skin toners. After cleansing, use a cotton wool pad, soaked in skin tonic or rose water, to wipe and pat the skin.

Sun Protection

One of the main aspects of skincare is sun protection. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. For oily skin use a sunscreen gel. Moisture is most important. Moisturizers are available in both liquid and cream forms. Oily skins need matte (oil-free) moisturiser.

Nourishing

Nourishing is important for normal to dry skin. It keeps the skin soft and helps it to hold moisture. After cleansing the skin at night, apply nourishing cream and massage it on the skin for 2 to 3 minutes. Wipe off with moist cotton wool.

Masks

Masks play a vital role in skincare because they perform many functions. The regular use of masks helps to keep the skin in good condition, adds a glow, tightens the skin, improves the cell renewal process, and delays aging signs. Apply it on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off when it dries, or follow specified directions.

The concept of beauty has undergone a real change over the last few decades. The emphasis has shifted from superficial treatments to a more positive approach that aims at protecting and preserving the natural beauty of the skin. Increasing attention is being paid to natural ingredients. Indeed, nature is the best chemist and best cosmetologist.