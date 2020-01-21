Blood pressure refers to the force your blood exerts on the walls of arteries while being circulated to different parts of the body. A blood pressure reading of 20/80 mm Hg is considered normal. Anything more than this will be noted as high blood pressure. High blood pressure or hypertension can potentially damage the walls of arteries and cause inflammation. Notably, hypertension is known as a ”silent killer”, as it can gradually claim your life without causing any symptom.

High blood pressure is a common health concern that usually affects people who smoke, drink, are obese, and lead a sedentary lifestyle. If ignored, high blood pressure can potentially cause health ailments like a heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, shock, etc. If you are already suffering from this cardiovascular issue, here is what you can do to keep yourself safe.

Exercise

Even 30 to 60 minutes of workout every day can keep you healthy. It can make your heart stronger and help in the efficient pumping of blood. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, indulging in 150 minutes of moderate exercise can regulate your blood pressure and prevent the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

Lose weight

Obesity leads to an increase in fatty tissue in the body. This is known to increase vascular resistance and make blood circulation difficult. In return, to fulfill the needs of blood and oxygen of different body parts, the heart starts pumping blood rapidly leading to high blood pressure. Therefore, it is important to maintain an ideal weight according to your height to keep high blood pressure at bay. You can lose weight by hitting a gym, avoiding intake of high cholesterol food, smoking, and drinking.

Reduce sodium intake

If you wish to improve your heart health and reduce blood pressure, you need to reduce your consumption of sodium. Even a small reduction can help you bring down the blood pressure by 5 to 6 mm Hg. To decrease sodium intake, you must read the labels of food that you purchase. Also, avoid the consumption of processed food as they are rich in sodium.