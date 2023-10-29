Home

Lifestyle

High Blood Sugar: Does Intermittent Fasting Increase The Risk of Type 2 Diabetes? Here’s The Truth!

High Blood Sugar: Does Intermittent Fasting Increase The Risk of Type 2 Diabetes? Here’s The Truth!

Intermittent fasting may impair the normal activity of the pancreas and the insulin production, which may, in turn, raise the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Intermittent fasting is indeed an eating pattern that restricts food intake to specific time windows during the day. It has garnered attention for its potential health benefits, which include weight loss. However, if intermittent fasting diets are not done properly, then it could potentially increase the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Moreover, this kind of diet may not be suitable for everyone, especially if you are diabetic or pre-diabetic. Before following this, it’s always better to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian.

Trending Now

5 Ways How Intermittent Fasting Increase The Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Overeating During Eating Windows: If individuals overcompensate for their fasting periods by consuming excessive calories, high sugar, or high-fat foods during their eating windows, it can lead to weight gain and negatively impact their blood sugar control. Stress And Cortisol Levels: Intermittent fasting, especially when taken to extremes, can lead to increased stress on the body. Stress triggers the release of cortisol, a hormone that can raise blood sugar levels. Persistent elevated cortisol levels can contribute to insulin resistance, a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Inconsistent Nutrient Intake: Irregular eating patterns can result in inconsistent nutrient intake. If essential nutrients, such as fibre and vitamins, are inadequately consumed, it can impact overall health and increase the risk of metabolic issues, including type 2 diabetes. Individual Variation: The effects of intermittent fasting can vary from person to person. While some may benefit from improved blood sugar control, others might experience challenges that could potentially increase their diabetes risk. Disrupted Circadian Rhythms: Intermittent fasting may disrupt the body’s circadian rhythms, potentially impacting insulin sensitivity. Disrupted circadian rhtyms can lead to metabolic disturbances.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.