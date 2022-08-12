High Cholesterol: When you have too much of a fatty substance called LDL cholesterol in your blood, you have high cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol because it can clog your arteries, increasing your risk of heart disease. Unfortunately, this process does not always go undetected. Cholesterol is not inherently harmful. In fact, the body requires it in order to function. Consistently high cholesterol levels, on the other hand, can lead to serious complications. According to the World Health Organization, high cholesterol is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, including heart attack and stroke, and is responsible for 2.6 million deaths worldwideAlso Read - High Cholesterol: Your Eyes Can Detect These 3 Warning Signs of Bad Cholesterol

Reduced fat intake in the diet helps in cholesterol management. It is especially beneficial to limit foods that is meat and cheese, dairy products, chocolate, baked goods, deep-fried foods, and processed foods. High cholesterol is known as the "silent killer" because it rarely causes symptoms. These illnesses are dangerous and life-threatening, and they must be closely monitored.

The most visible symptoms of high cholesterol are caused by peripheral arterial disease (PAD), in which fatty deposits made of cholesterol and other waste substances prevent the arteries and constrain blood supply to the leg muscles. The legs and arms, particularly the legs, are affected in this condition, and people experience pain when walking or doing any other physical activity. This complication is characterised by "smelly pus" on your toes and lower limbs.

The skin on your toes or lower limbs becomes cold and numb, turning red and then black, and/or swelling that leads to smelly pus, causing severe pain. High cholesterol can occasionally raise red flags earlier in the process.

Other signs and symptoms are:

A severe burning pain in your legs and feet that does not go away even when you rest

Your skin has become pale, shiny, smooth, and dry.

Unhealed wounds and ulcers on your feet and legs

Muscle mass loss in your legs.

While high cholesterol does not usually cause symptoms or show signs, a blood test is the best way to determine your levels. Your doctor may recommend tests and medications based on your age, weight, and other underlying conditions.