Protein is one of the most essential nutrients that our body needs. It is also one of the most neglected nutrients. With these prawns and chicken recipes, you can easily up your protein intake. Try them for a healthy and tasty dinner at home.

Prawns Sukem

Ingredients:

• 1 cup deveined prawns

• 1 medium onion very finely chopped

• 5-6 Solam also known as Kokam

• 2-3 green chillies slit

• Salt

• Coriander leaves

• 1 cup prawn shell stock (wash the prawns shells and keep it to boil in 1 1/2 cup water)

For the Masala :

• 1 cup grated coconut

• 2-3 garlic cloves

• Turmeric 1 tsp

• 3-4 dry red chillies (deseeded)

Instruction:

• Wash the prawns and marinate with salt.

• Grind the masala ingredients to get a medium thick consistency.

• In a heavy bottom pan, add the onion, green chillies and ground masala. To this, add the prawns shell stock and cook. Maintain a semi-thick consistency.

• Add the prawns, kokam and salt to taste.

• Cover and cook.

• Serve with Chapati or Rice.

You could add fried curry leaves to garnish the dish.

By Chef Raji

Murgh Tikka

Ingredients:

600 grams chicken (leg quarters preferred)

3 tsp red chilli powder divided (I used Kashmiri chilli powder)

3 tbsp. lemon juice divided

Salt to taste

4 tbsp. thick yoghurt

2 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/4 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/4 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp chat masala

1/2 tsp dried kauri methi leaves powder

1 tsp red colour (optional)

2 tbsp ghee

Notes:

While grilling the chicken, you can turn on both the top and bottom flame.

You can reduce the amount of red chilli powder if you don’t want it very spicy.

You can freeze the chicken with the marinade (raw). Then when you to want to cook it, thaw it and grill.

Instructions:

1) Preheat oven to 180 degrees

2) Clean the chicken pieces and make slits on it. Marinate the chicken with 1 1/2 tsp red chilli powder, 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice and salt. Make sure you apply the marinade in the slits of the chicken too. Keep for 15 minutes.

3) Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together all the remaining ingredients. Apply this all over the chicken.

4) Grill the chicken in the oven for 25-30 minutes, till the chicken is well cooked and charred on the outside. You can apply more ghee on the chicken while it is getting cooked.

By Executive Chef, Anand Kumar, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks