This Independence Day, bring the vibrant colours of India to your platter through sumptuous recipes and delectable flavours. Here are some recipes by Del Monte for some inspiration.

Pasta Salad with Eggs, Corn and Olives

Preparation time: 30minutes

Servings: 2 to 3

Ingredients:

· 250 grams, tricolour pasta

· 12 to 15 black olives, sliced

· 2 to 3 hard-boiled eggs

· ½ cup, sweet corn, boiled

For Salad Dressing:

· 75 ml, olive oil

· 1 tablespoon, dried basil

· 1 tablespoon, vinegar

· 1 teaspoon, honey

· 1 teaspoon, crushed garlic

· Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

· Cook the pasta as per the packet instructions.

· For the dressing :

· Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk well. Keep the dressing aside for 10 minutes.

· In a bowl, add cooked pasta, olives and corns. Add the dressing to the mixture and toss well.

· Dish out the salad in a serving bowl, top with halved eggs and serve cold.

Note:

If you prefer, you may add garlic tossed mushroom as a veg protein in place of eggs.

Pasta with Chicken Sausage and bell pepper

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Servings: 3 to 4

Ingredients:

· 3 cups, tricolour spiral pasta

· ¾ cup, chicken sausage, sliced

· 1 teaspoon, garlic, finely chopped

· ½ teaspoon, dried oregano

· ½ teaspoon dried basil

· ¼ teaspoon, chilli flakes

· ½ cup, red bell pepper, finely chopped

· 2 tablespoons, butter

· 1 tablespoon, olive oil

· 3-4 tablespoons, mayonnaise

· Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Cook the tricolour pasta as per the packet instructions.

· In a pan, heat butter and oil together.

· Add chopped garlic and cook until aromatic and golden.

· Add chicken sausage and saute it for 3 to 4 minutes. Add red bell pepper and saute for another 2 minutes.

· Season with oregano, basil, chilli flakes, salt and pepper. Cook for another minute.

· Take it off the heat.

· In a large bowl, combine pasta, tossed chicken sausage and mayonnaise. Mix well and serve warm.