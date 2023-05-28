Home

High Uric Acid: 5 Foods to Lower Uric Acid Naturally

If you have too much uric acid in your body, it may form crystals that cause inflammation and pain in your joints. Expert reveals 5 foods that can help reduce high uric acid naturally.

Uric acid is a chemical found in your blood that is produced when purine is broken down in your body. Purine can be found in a variety of foods, including red meat, mushrooms, dried beans, and even beer. The majority of the uric acid produced by the body dissolves in the blood and is excreted by the kidneys. Normally, your body filters out uric acid through your kidneys and in urine. If you consume too much purine in your diet, it can increase uric acid levels that can be harmful for your health. A normal uric acid level is under 6.8 mg/dL. A high uric acid level (above 6.8 mg/dL) is known as hyperuricemia. Certain health conditions can lead to high uric acid levels such as kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, cancer or psoriasis. To control high uric acid, here are 5 foods that you should add in your diet now.

Nutritionist shares on her Instagram post ”Uric acid is a by-product created when the body breaks down purines. Purines are substances naturally produced in the body and found in some foods and beverages. If you have too much uric acid in your body, it may form crystals that cause inflammation and pain in your joints. Try these foods for high uric acid and reduce your levels naturally.”

5 Foods to Lower High Uric Acid Naturally

Bananas are a very low-purine food. They are also a good source of vitamin C, which makes them a good food to eat if you have gout. Extensive research suggests that low fat milk and low-fat yogurt help in lowering your uric acid levels and aid in excreting the uric acid out of your body. Coffee competes with the enzyme that breaks down purines in the body, which lowers the rate of uric acid production. Plus, it increases the rate at which your body excretes uric acid. Citrus fruits such as amla, lemon, oranges, papaya, and pineapple, are rich in vitamin C, therefore, they help lower high levels of uric acid naturally. Increase the consumption of dietary soluble fibers such as oats, cherries, apples, pears, strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers, celery, and carrots, barley. Intake of dietary fiber decreases serum uric acid concentrations.

