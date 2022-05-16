Hina Khan at UK Asian Film Festival: Kausatii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan is all set to attend the Cannes Film festival 2022 which is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28. Prior to this, the star attended the UK Asian Film Festival, where she wore a sheer-off shoulder corset worth Rs 1,50,550. She shared a series of pictures looking utterly stunning, leaving his fans and followers completely awestruck.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Indianises Her Western Look by Adding Maharani Haar - Cannes 2022 Look-Book!

Hina Khan’s basic yet regal outfit was complemented by a sheer off-shoulder corset embellished with fine crystals. She turned heads at the event wearing a pleated skirt with the corset and a floor-length cape which she donned it as a jacket. Her jacket’s cuffs were similarly adorned with mirrorwork. Hina kept her make-up neutral and added a pop of color to her outfit with green earrings. She styled her hair tied in a messy bun that complimented her look perfectly. The outfit was designed by a very prominent fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. According to the designer’s website, Hina’s whole attire cost a whopping price of Rs 1,50,500 and made quite a statement at the event. Hina captioned the post “Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Snapped in Barely There Sari Look, Paparazzi Says 'Ek Din Aayega Cannes se Phone'

Check out Hina Khan’s Dazzling look at UK Asian Film Festival:-

Many fellow TV actors showcased their love as Hina Khan flaunted her attire. Shubhangi Atre, Arti Singh, and her Bigg Boss bestie Priyank Sharma dropped hearts at her posts to complement her look. However, Hina’s ravishing look at the film festival received rave reviews from fans. Furthermore, #HinaKhanAtUKAFF2022 trended on Twitter.



According to Pinkvilla, Hina Khan will be attending Cannes 2022 to debut the poster for her new film, Country of Blind. She will unveil the poster of her film, which is directed by Rahat Kazmi . Hina is slated to attend the festival with the rest of the cast and crew, and fans are excited to watch her walk on the red carpet.

What do you guys think of Hina Khan’s look? Tell us in the comments below