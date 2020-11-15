Actor Hina Khan always manages to impress the fashion police. To ring in Diwali, Hina decided to wear a green embroidered saree with a balloon sleeve blouse by Pallavi Jaipur. The actor looked trendy and glamourous in a saree look. The actor is a fashionista and has become a favourite amongst the designers and labels. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Shares Her First Diwali Pictures From Dubai, Looks Pretty in Black With Rohanpreet Singh

The saree featured green abstract print chiffon embroidered saree with sea green raw silk and chiffon balloon sleeve embroidered blouse. We are in love with the balloon blouse, it is trendy and chic. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Mesmerising in a Mughal Queen Avatar, See Pics Here

Hina looks flawless and you just can’t take your eyes off her! Hina didn’t opt for the quintessential traditional outfit and decided to go for a perfect mix of contemporary and traditional. For makeup, Hina went for dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, and a dab of matte pink lips. She dazzled in statement earrings by AZOTIIQUE.

Now, while that green embroidery saree and balloon sleeve blouse look all striking and Hina makes it work wonderfully, the price of the saree and blouse will make your jaw drop! The saree and blouse are available for buying online and it costs Rs 37,000. Yes, you read that right! It is available on Pallavi Jaipur’s website. This stunning traditional yet contemporary saree can add glitters to your wardrobe! Check it out:

For her Dhanteras look too, Hina wore a Raw Mango neon saree in a modern drape. The saree featured black strips.

What are your thoughts on Hina’s Diwali look? Like it or Love it?