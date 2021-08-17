Hina Khan’s Workout: For a daily source of motivation and determination, one should follow the famous television actor Hina Khan. She took to social media to share her workout routine and posted several pictures and videos. Her videos will surely make you rethink gym subscription. Hina posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, the next stop for glam, fame and fitness goals. In the pictures and videos, the actor was seen showing off her curves and toned abs. Making it basic yet chic, Hina wore black track pants and a pink and printed tank top with a black sports bralette. To finish her looks, she wore a printed headband and tied her hair in a high ponytail.Also Read - At-Home Bicep Workout: Standing Biceps Curl to Side Cable Curl, Try These Exercises For Strong And Toned Biceps

Hina posted these videos and pictures which said 'sweat it out, ' work in progress' and a few more. She also shared her post-work-out glow and flaunted her midriff too!

Check out Hina Khan’s Fitness Pictures and Videos:

Hina Khan also added stickers on her Instagram to motivate her followers so that they can start working out and hit the nearby gym. It acted like a reminder that one is never too late to start a healthy routine. It is always better to be late than never. In a post shared by Hina, she also flaunted her midriff and her post work out the glow that our eyes cannot miss. Her post-workout glow should also become one of the reasons to hit the gym, to get radiant and shiny skin.

In the first photo, Hina stood in front of the mirror and clicked a mirror selfie. She wore the same pink tank top with the black sports bra and black track pants with her hair in a high ponytail and a headband on her head. She uploaded that image with a sticker that read, “Work in progress.”

Hina decided to flaunt her post-workout glow for her second picture, making sure that we too desire to have the shine and radiance on our skin. She shot a small video while standing on the treadmill. She uploaded that video with a sticker that read, “Sweat it out.”

In the next picture, she stood in front of the mirror of her gym’s and uploaded a mirror picture. In the last and the final video, she took a video of her working pit on a gym exercise bike. She again added a picture that read, “Let’s do this” along with a cycling emoji.

Treadmill and bike exercises are great sources of cardio training. They help in building up muscle strength. They also help in reducing weight and has also proven beneficial in burning body fat. Working out on the treadmill and bike exercises are great aerobic workouts as they put less stress on joints.