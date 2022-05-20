Hina Khan Cannes Day 3: TV actor Hina Khan, who is one of the most stylish personalities enjoys a sizable fan base. She is one of the handful chosen to walk the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2022. The TV actor made heads turn in a feathery lilac-coloured gown. Hina wore a lovely lilac gown to the Cannes showing how to do the red carpet, just the right way! Hina wore a stunning lilac gown with an off-shoulder and flared skirt. With a front short skirt style and flared floor-length material around the waist, it features a stunning self-design and feather work. Hina Khan, who kept her look elegant showed off her nicely toned legs and stiletto shoes. She accessorised her attire with a statement bracelet and fancy stone earrings. Her neckline was highlighted by her straightened hair that she kept open.Also Read - Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022
Hina Khan made heads turn at Cannes 2022, on day 3:
Also Read - Hina Khan at Cannes 2022: Sea, Sunshine And Sex Appeal - Ladies And Gentlemen, Her!
Hina Khan’s lilac gown has a strapless style, a plunging square neckline, delicate lace decorations, all-over feather adornments, and a structural cover at the waist. Her attire was completed by a floor-grazing train that connected beneath the structure. Also Read - Hina Khan Burns Internet in Sheer Corset, Dramatic Cape Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh at the UK Film Festival, See Pics
Hina Khan finished off the look with subtle glam choices. She went for open side-parted hair, a glossy nude lip, black-winged eyeliner, shimmery lavender eye shadow, reddened cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and on-fleek brows.
Hina Khan is attending the 75th edition of the festival to promote the poster for her next Indo-English film Country of Blind. Rahat Kazmi directed the film, which was co-produced by Hiro’s Faar Better Films.
What do you think about Hina Khan’s look? Let us know in the comment section!