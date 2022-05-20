Hina Khan Cannes Day 3: TV actor Hina Khan, who is one of the most stylish personalities enjoys a sizable fan base. She is one of the handful chosen to walk the 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2022. The TV actor made heads turn in a feathery lilac-coloured gown. Hina wore a lovely lilac gown to the Cannes showing how to do the red carpet, just the right way! Hina wore a stunning lilac gown with an off-shoulder and flared skirt. With a front short skirt style and flared floor-length material around the waist, it features a stunning self-design and feather work. Hina Khan, who kept her look elegant showed off her nicely toned legs and stiletto shoes. She accessorised her attire with a statement bracelet and fancy stone earrings. Her neckline was highlighted by her straightened hair that she kept open.Also Read - Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022

Hina Khan made heads turn at Cannes 2022, on day 3:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

Also Read - Hina Khan at Cannes 2022: Sea, Sunshine And Sex Appeal - Ladies And Gentlemen, Her!

Hina Khan’s lilac gown has a strapless style, a plunging square neckline, delicate lace decorations, all-over feather adornments, and a structural cover at the waist. Her attire was completed by a floor-grazing train that connected beneath the structure. Also Read - Hina Khan Burns Internet in Sheer Corset, Dramatic Cape Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh at the UK Film Festival, See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

Hina Khan finished off the look with subtle glam choices. She went for open side-parted hair, a glossy nude lip, black-winged eyeliner, shimmery lavender eye shadow, reddened cheeks, dazzling highlighter, and on-fleek brows.

Hina Khan is attending the 75th edition of the festival to promote the poster for her next Indo-English film Country of Blind. Rahat Kazmi directed the film, which was co-produced by Hiro’s Faar Better Films.

What do you think about Hina Khan’s look? Let us know in the comment section!