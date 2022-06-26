One of the most popular faces of entertainment industry, Hina khan has always aced her fashion game with her mesmerizing looks and stunning outfits. Whether its her traditional attires, casual tops or glamours outfits, Hina Khan has surely made a lot of heads turned with her impeccable fashion sense. Hina recently shared some stunning photos of herself in a purple backless crop top and luxe cotton pants on Instagram, leaving fans in awe.Also Read - Price of Hina Khan's Magical Black Ruffle Gown Has Been Revealed- Take a Look!

Hina Khan was decked in purple Co-Ord Set. The set included purple backless crop top with tassel detailing at the back paired with purple luxe cotton pants. Hina minimally accessorized her look went with golden hoops that matched with her ensemble beautifully. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, pink blush, neutral lip shade and glowing skin. For tresses, Hina styled her hair in middle parted silique pony tail Also Read - TV Stars Hina Khan, Anusha Dandekar Make Stunning Appearances At An Award Show, Lovebirds Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Also Snapped In Style

A look at Hina Khan’s Ravishing Attire:

From Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Hina Khan & Nia Sharma, These DIVAS Prove That Black Is Always Sexy When It Comes To Red Carpet Fashion

Loved what Hina Khan is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available for the purchase on Kalakaari by Sagarika Singhvi website. It is titled zinnia and is priced at Rs 5300. So, go, grab and add this in your closet too.

Fans are loving every bit of Hina Khan’s exquisite look. Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as the diva posted pictures on gram. ‘woah, beautiful’, Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also loved how she enchanted her hotness with back pose. ‘What a pose, Hot’, another fan wrote.

Your thoughts on Hina Khan’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below