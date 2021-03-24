Television’s hottest actor Hina Khan never misses a chance to grab headlines with her oh-so-hot photos. Whatever the diva wears, she looks mesmerizing be it traditional wear or a sexy bikini. On Wednesday afternoon, Hina Khan treated her fans with a series of hot and sexy photos from the Maldives. She wore a high waist blue printed brief with a crop top from a swimwear brand Angel Croshet. Hina completed the look with white cat-eye sunglasses and a golden statement layered necklace set. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is most of the times spotted in designer clothes, that hasn’t stopped her from rocking more affordable pieces. Also Read - Hina Khan Scorches The Ramp in A Velvet Lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Hina Khan’s blueprinted bikini set has the desirable price tag of Rs 2350. Yes, you read it correctly! Better and cheaper than what you buy online. Also Read - Hina Khan Grabs Eyeballs as She Steps at Manish Malhotra's Lakme Fashion Week 2021, Looks Hot in Lehenga

Check out Hina Khan’s beach look in blue swimwear here:

Hina Khan is set against the beautiful blue sky and the ocean below. Her hot and sexy monokini is already setting goals for vacation style. Hina Khan’s Maldivian stay was at a luxury resort ‘Kuramathi Maldives’, surrounded by powder-white beaches including a mile-long sandbank at the tip. A few days ago, she shared a bikini photo of her, posing while taking her booty out and her fans had gone crazy while looking at her bold avatar. Also, Hina shared a photo in which she was seen making a romantic pose with Rocky.