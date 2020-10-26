Hina Khan is back to her home and is now having a good time with family. She was in the Bigg Boss house for a few days as one of the Tufani Seniors and was trying her best to keep us entertained amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She exited the reality show at the right time and got the opportunity to celebrate Navratri with her dear ones. Also Read - Hina Khan Slays in Rs 33K Midi Dress, Leaves Netizens Mesmerised With Her stylish Look

She recently took to her Instagram account to share some of her stunning pictures in an ethnic outfit and wished everyone, a very happy Dussehra. The Tinsel town diva was all decked up in a lavender and mint green-coloured salwar kameez that she paired up with a yellow dupatta. For some glam, Hina wore a choker necklace and a pair of matching stud earrings. She kept her makeup minimal and her tresses tied at the back. Check out her ethereal look for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Happy Dusherra ! A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

Hina Khan is one of the most successful Televisions actors who got the opportunity to work as a lead in the Indian film industry and get fame and consideration on the international platforms too.