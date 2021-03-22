TV actor Hina Khan dazzled on the red carpet as she turned showstopper for Tatwamm. The actor slipped into a velvet lehenga from Abhishek and Vinita’s new collection- Rajwada. Hina created ripples on the runway, her ensemble featured a heavily embroidered blouse and lehenga. Also Read - Hina Khan Grabs Eyeballs as She Steps at Manish Malhotra's Lakme Fashion Week 2021, Looks Hot in Lehenga

The vibrant colour palette gives a true Rajwadi feels and adds to the richness of the collection, which is a perfect fit for the royals. Hina’s dupatta featured exotic textiles with intricate Bandhani and Bhuj, it also had gold motifs and Patti borders. Hina looks regal! Also Read - Hina Khan Flaunts Her Booty in Exotic Swimwear in Maldives- Hot Photos Will Drive You Crazy

Hina looks resplendent as she accessorised her look with a gold Nath and left her luscious tresses open in soft waves. For the glam, Hina went for dark-kohl eyes, well-defined brows, smokey-eye shadow, dewy base, pink blush, and lots of highlighter. Also Read - Hina Khan Shares Sunny Pictures From Maldives Looking Pretty in a Floral Mini-Skirt - See Pics

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures from the Lakme Fashion Week here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)



The first-ever edition of the phygital fashion week, done in the collaboration with FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week, was a five-day affair, which commenced on March 16. The show witnessed its grand finale on March 21, Sunday. The fashion extravaganza saw designers showcasing their latest collections and it also saw Bollywood and TV celebrities walking the runway. From Anamika Khanna, Pawan Sachdeva, Arpita Mehta, Sanjukta Dutta to Manish Malhotra, Ruchika Sachdeva.

The last day of LFW 2021 also saw actors Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Dia Mirza, Aahana Kumra walking the ramp for various designers showcasing their couture.

What are your thoughts on Hina’s stunning lehenga? Will you add it to your wardrobe?