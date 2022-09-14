One of the most stylish and talented divas of entertainment industry, Hina Khan never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense and amazing acting skills. She is a trendy queen who not only has massive fan following in real world but also on social media. Her followers are left awestruck with her tremendous pictures, funny reals, and workout videos. Yet again, The diva posted an aerial workout picture of herself flaunting her dedication towards fitness and yoga. If you haven’t seen her latest Instagram post yet, then scroll down now.Also Read - Hina Khan Shares Her Happiness After 'Amazing' Darshan At Lalbaugcha Raja- See Photos

With the latest picture shared by the actress, Hina is seen performing aerial yoga hanging upside down with the assistance of cloth rope. The diva was seen wearing a black sports bra and printed grey thighs. She kept her look all simple and natural, opted for a tight bun. Hina captioned her Instagram post "Hang in there darling, you have got this. BREATHE." Fans couldn't keep a calm for a second as soon as they saw Hina Khan's stunning pictures. "Fitness Queen", "Slaying the aerial post", Mam you are on fire", users commented.

HINA KHAN GIVING US SERIOUS FITNESS GOALS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

BENEFITS OF AERIAL YOGA

Aerial yoga also known as the anti gravity yoga exercise is beneficial for mind and health. Well, there are different ways of performing this exercise, one is also upside down. The upside-down aerial yoga is beneficial in releasing tension and helps in getting rid of back pain When done correctly, you will feel quite better inside and outside.

Performing aerial yoga in upside down position improves blood circulation in the body and also ends up building your muscles. This form of yoga exercise improves strength, increases flexibility and enhances coordination of the mind and body. If you are a beginner and want to perform this form of yoga exercise, initially take the help of a yoga expert for better results.

