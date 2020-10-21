Hina Khan has become a brand. Whatever she wears, becomes a trend, whatever she posts, becomes viral. The actor is currently in the Bigg Boss house and is giving us major fashion goals on a daily basis. Her drool-worthy pictures from the Bigg Boss house are making headlines and that too for all the right reasons. Also Read - Hina Khan's Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Looks Stunning as She Poses in a Reversible Bandana Top And High Waisted Belted Denim, See PHOTOS

Hina Khan’s team has recently posted some of her stunning pictures in a new chic outfit that’s grabbing eyeballs. In the pictures, she is donning a pewter coloured midi dress that features puffy sleeves, a plunging neckline, elasticated and flowy hem. Hina’s dress also has a cinched-in torso that is making her curves look more defined. It also has intricate hand embroidery all over and that’s what giving a classy look to the dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Impresses Fashion Police With Her Refreshing Look in Blue Tunic And Matching Printed Pants, See PHOTOS

To enhance her overall look, Hina opted for a pair of large hoop earrings, a matte finish look, and a pair of nude strappy heels. Also, she kept her hair half tied at the back.

If you loved her new outfit and wants to buy it, the dress would cost you Rs 33K. It is a designer piece by Sahil Kochhar.