Hina Khan is not only an exceptional actor but also a fashionista. She never fails to make a fashion statement and impress netizens with her sartorial choices. The diva has 10.3 million followers on Instagram and she keeps treating them with her striking clicks.

Recently, Hina Khan posted a series of pictures of herself in a flowy graphic monochrome dress. She was looking out of the world in this unique outfit designed by Swapnil Shinde. It is from his Spring-Summer 2020 not the cool girl collection.

As always, Hina Khan was slaying in this attire that featured ballooned bishop-sleeve detailing. She paired this graphic number with matching knee-length boots. To enhance her look, Hina used matt finish makeup with and nude lip colour. To accessorise herself, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings. The 'Hacked' actor kept her short hair half-tied at the back. Check out her drool-worthy look here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

According to Hina Khan’s fans, she aced the fashion game by donning this stunning attire. They believe she rocked the look completely. Apart from her fans, Hina’s friends from the industry also commented on her post. Rohit Roy commented, “You are totally killing it (sic).” Her co-actor from ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Ariah Agarwal wrote, “Love this black and white series (sic).”