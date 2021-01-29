Hina Khan is a classic beauty. She is a fashionista too, who rarely disappoints us with her style sense. The diva keeps on giving her fans fashion goals. Whether she opts for a chic pantsuit, a stunning gown, or an ethereal lace number, she looks ravishing. She slays even in casual outfits. Also Read - Hina Khan Steals the Show in Black Metallic Pantsuit, Shows How to Do Power Dressing Right

Hina recently donned a pretty flowery dress and paired it with white back strap flats featuring white pearls and buckles at the back. The traditional zardosi art on it is just beautiful. Her simple yet classic sandals are hard to miss. Have a look at them here: Also Read - Hina Khan in Mirzapur: Actor Wants to do a UP-Based Role With 'No Fashion' And 'Typical Accent'

Can you guess the exact price of these sandals? The flats are called Moti Bahar T-bar with Backstrap Flats and are from bran Aprajita Toor. Its cost ranges from Rs 3,599 to Rs 4,199. The actor’s footwear has cushioned insoles and small stacked heels.

In the picture, you can clearly see Hina’s pedicured foot and black coloured nail polish. She kept her casual style on point by opting for a beautiful sleek necklace. It went perfectly with the floral number. Further, Hina kept her long tresses tied in a loose ponytail.

How do you like Hina’s latest attire and her casual but precisely handcrafted footwear? Let us know in the comment section below.