The season of festivities is here, and we are always on the lookout for some outfit inspiration. If you are looking for some inspiration, then take a cue from TV actor Hina Khan. If you scroll through Hina Khan’s Instagram handles, you will come across stunning ethnic wear looks. Her sartorial choices are always on point. Hina recently shared a new set of gorgeous pictures of herself dressed in her traditional best.

Hina wore a beautiful white floral sharara set that featured quirky detailing like lace, exquisite prints and colour palette, and fabulous silhouettes by label Tasha. Hina captioned the post, "Smile, you are beautiful 🤩" (sic) Hina accessorised her look by wearing a pair of matching jhumka ear cuffs and opted for a neutral makeup look.

Hina Khan’s ethnic look is a must-have for this festive season. It’s breezy, floral and trendy.

Hina’s love for sharara is known to everyone. Hina on several occasion has shown her love for sharara. She wore a gorgeous powder blue sharara set which featured gota patti work done in silver. This sharara set will perfectly go for the Diwali house parties or a cocktail party. Also, powder blue is the trendiest colour of the season. Hina opted for silver jewellery and muted smokey look with nude lip shade.

Remember her Rani pink sharara set by designer Gopi Vaid? The outfit had a meenakari weave brocade sharara with floral print.

