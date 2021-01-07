Actor Hina Khan never shies away from speaking her mind and she always talks about things that matter the most. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to lend support to designer Saisha Shinde, formally known as Swapnil Shinde who came out as a Trans woman. She penned a heartfelt and impactful note for the designer. She wrote, “what you did takes more than grit, it takes more than courage and it takes more than self awareness..” Also Read - Sunny Leone Poses in a Bathtub Wearing a Sparkly Jumpsuit With a Plunging Neckline - See Viral Pics

The actor posted a picture of Saisha and spoke about identifying the soul and lifting each other. She wrote, “Identity can originate on the basis of gender but to identify with it, one has to be soulfully connected to it. The warmth and inclusiveness, the creativity and liberalism, the caliber and candour that you possess dear Saisha .. is based on the power of your soul. You choose to do what others forgo because of societal norms and I have witnessed it the way you have warmly included me on basis of my ability not the means to show it.” Also Read - 'I'm Not A Gay Man, I Am A Transwoman', Designer Saisha, Formally Swapnil Shinde Comes Out as Trans Woman

She further added, “I may not know you personally but I know you enough to say one thing.. what you did takes more than grit, it takes more than courage and it takes more than self awareness.. it is the byproduct of the power of your soul. Your beautiful soul … and that’s what I see whenever I look at you .. Before .. and Now ! A Beautiful Soul !! #IdentifyWithYourSoul #SaishaShinde #LetsLiftEachOther I LOVE YOU SAISHA, THE WORLD LOVES YOU 🥰 @officialswapnilshinde” Also Read - Sunny Leone to Enter Bigg Boss 14 in The Weekend Ka Vaar Episode - Watch Promo

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)



Designer Saisha made this announcement on her official Instagram page. The designer spoke about finding her new identity and the struggle she faced over the years. The ace Indian designer spoke about how she was bullied for being different. She penned an emotional note.

Check out her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A I S H A S H I N D E (@officialswapnilshinde)



Not just Hina, actor Sunny Leone too lent her support and sent Saisha her beauty products along with a warm note which read, “Saisha, Transforming into who you are from the inside is not easy. I love that you are so brave and have taken the step forward to being exactly who you are. You are strong, loving, caring, brave and now the independent transwoman you were born to be. This is a little something from me to glam your already amazing world. I am with you always. TransWomen & Women Unite!!! Love Sunny Leone” (sic)