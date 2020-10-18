Hina Khan is one of the most successful and stylish television actors who have also gained popularity in Bollywood and on international platforms. No matter whether she is inside Bigg Boss house or outside it, her unmatchable charm and ethereal looks manage to reach out to her fans and keep them glued to her social media handle. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Impresses Fashion Police With Her Refreshing Look in Blue Tunic And Matching Printed Pants, See PHOTOS

Hina Khan’s team is treating her fans every day with diva’s stunning looks through her Instagram handle while the actor is guiding the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house as one of the seniors. In her latest posts, Hina Khan is oozing sparkle. You don’t believe us? Have a look at them for yourself below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sherr Khan Aka Hina Khan is Back With Yet Another Mesmerizing Look Leaving Her Fans Drooling Over Her Pictures, See Pics



Hina Khan is sporting a reversible bandana top and has paired it with a ruby high waisted belted denim. She enhanced her look with dewy makeup and ‘ear wrap’ earrings and a ring by Antarez Jewels. Hina Khan completed her stunning look with a pair of puffy Marshmallow Tans by The Caistore.

We absolutely loved Hina Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 outfit. She once again impressed the fashion police with her sartorial pick and left her fans smitten by her beautiful look. If you are looking for some fashion inspiration, Hina Khan’s Instagram handle is what you need to refer to. If you agree with us, let us know in the comment section below and revisit our website for further updates on Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan, and her next stylish attempt.