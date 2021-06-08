Mumbai: Television’s hottest actor Hina Khan never misses a chance to grab headlines with her sizzling photos. The diva often sets fashion goals with her choice of clothes. Recently, Hina Khan had shared a series of drool-worthy pictures in a hot and sexy green ruffle one-shoulder dress with a ‘SEXY’ hair clip and one can say Hina has again treated her fans with her stunning pictures. Also Read - Baarish Song: Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh's 'Intense' Romance Impresses Fans in The Monsoon Track of The Year

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is most of the time spotted in designer clothes, that hasn’t stopped her from rocking more affordable pieces. Hina Khan’s green dress is worth Rs. 3,495 only and we all are in awe of her. The dress is from Forever New. In vibrant green paisley jacquard fabric, this ruffled, asymmetric midi dress is finished with a statement one-shoulder detail. Also Read - Baarish Ban Jaana Teaser Out: Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh Confess Their Love For Each Other in Romantic Track

Hina Khan completed her look with nude pumps from Charles and Keith. Her hoop earrings and statement rings are from Bellofox and Antarez. The diva’s make-up is also on point as she wore a pretty nude pink lipstick that complemented her black eyeliner. Hina painted her nails with purple shimmer colour. The actress has left her perfectly curled hair loose. Hina shared the pictures with green heart emojis. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh Sings 'Bumbro Bumbro' While Hina Khan Calls Him 'Farzi Kashmiri' - Watch Video

Have a look at Hina Khan’s photos in green dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)