Hina Khan serves the best fitness goals. Her social media is a true blue fitness inspiration. From high intensity to yoga to kickboxing, Hina knows it all. Recently, she was seen practising intense kickboxing and it has left the internet dazed. Her dedication and commitment will make you hit the gym right away!

Hina takes her fitness and workout sessions quite seriously. She has always been vocal about fitness regimes and has urged her fans to take up fitness. A few days ago, she had shared a short video on her Pilates routine. Her Pilates studio was mesmerising with sunset orange hues and a red skyline.

Check Out The Instagram Post

She shared a short glimpse of her kickboxing session. In a short video, she was seen tired and in a need of a break. But in the next video, she instantly filled with energy and was seen practising kickboxing like a pro. She was seen working really hard and being motivated. In the next video, the caption read, "Still learning. One day at a time."

What are the benefits of kickboxing?

There are many benefits of kickboxing. Firstly, it helps in burning calories faster and improves the coordination of muscles. Kickboxing also helps in reducing stress and boosting energy. Along with this, it also helps in improving body posture and provides cross-training workout routine.