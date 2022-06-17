Television actor Hina Khan, who rose to fame with the most popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is known for her fashionable style statements. This Internet sensation has always given us stunning outfit goals and mesmerizing looks. Recently at an award Show, Hina Khan was all dolled up in black ruffle gown flaunting her curves and looking fabulous.Also Read - TV Stars Hina Khan, Anusha Dandekar Make Stunning Appearances At An Award Show, Lovebirds Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Also Snapped In Style

Hina Khan was seen wearing a sexy black gown ruffled in a fashionable style. The sleeveless ensemble featured moss crepe fabric and bodycon silhouette that accentuated Hina's perfect figure. To complete her look, the diva styled her hair tied in a messy bun that matched with her outfit beautifully. Hina went with shinny diamond neckpiece that made her look simple yet elegant. For glam picks, Hina went with shimmery eyeshadow, sharp contour, perfect brows, beaming highlighter, neutral lip shade and glowing skin.

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon Hina uploaded her pictures on the gram. Fans called her queen in every sense and were awestruck by the look. "Woah, queen", "What a look", "Beautiful", such comments were seen on Hina Khan's pictures. She captioned her post a black heart twining with the ensemble. "🖤"

A look at Hina Khan’s Mesmerizing outfit:

Check Outfit Price:

Loved what Hina Khan is Wearing? You can add it in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on Ohaila Khan’s website priced at Rs 26,792. Go, grab and add this in closet

