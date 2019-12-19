Irregular periods, lower fertility, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, and mood changes. These are some of the most prominent signs of menopause. It is a biological process that is characterised by loss of fertility or capability to menstruate. If not managed on time, menopause may bring certain complications like sleep problems, cardiovascular diseases, urinary incontinence etc.

A recent research published in the journal The North American Menopause Society has revealed that one of the most common problems in women post-menopause is a sleep disorder. According to the scientists involved in the study, around 40 to 60 per cent women get affected by sleep issues pre and post-menopause. This can potentially lead to depression and anxiety. Considering the debilitating effect of menopause on sleep quality and duration, we feel the need to give you certain effective tips to sleep better. Read on to know about them.

Increase exposure to bright light during the day

Bright light helps in keeping your circadian rhythm healthy and hence improves your sleep at night, says a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Exposing yourself to light during the day can keep you awake during the day and make you feel exhausted in the evening. This will motivate you enough to hit a bed to get the sound sleep.

Indulge in exercise

Hitting a gym on a regular basis can make you exhausted later in the day and help you sleep better. It is known to improve your sleep problems and reduce the signs of insomnia, says a research published in the journal Clinics in Sports Medicine. But you should not exercise just before bedtime. Working out makes your body alert and have a stimulating effect on your hormones like epinephrine and adrenaline. This means that exercising at night can have a detrimental effect on your sleep.

Decrease Your Bedroom Temperature

The temperature of your room and the body can have a great impact on your sleep quality. You must have noticed that sleeping seems to be a task during summers. However, in winters, you get a sound sleep easily. According to a study published in the International Journal of Biometeorology, “Increased body and bedroom temperature can decrease sleep quality and increase wakefulness.” Notably, 20°C is considered to be the perfect temperature to have a good sleep.