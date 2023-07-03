Home

Lifestyle

Basic Summer Fashion Outfits Ft. H&M That Are A Steal For Their Price

Basic Summer Fashion Outfits Ft. H&M That Are A Steal For Their Price

Looking for everyday fashionable items that are basic yet stylish, Check out these trendy items from HM

Whether you are looking for outfits to lounge around, for the gym or just for a casual day at the office. There are endless stylish options from H&M that are trendy, good quality and reasonable. The best part about H&M pieces is that they come with a soft material and last long! The blend of comfort and style is quite rare to find and we do suggest amalgamating them in your wardrobe.

Trending Now

Here’s a listing a few H&M products that you can check

Fitted Cotton Top:

Whether you want to ace an airport look or look fashionable while going for a coffee run, this grey crop top would be a perfect choice. The graphic on the t-shirt with white grabs all the attention and makes it look cool and edgy. It can be paired with joggers, cargo or even relaxed jeans for a little elevated look. Price: Rs 799

You may like to read

Buy Here

Off-Shoulder Top:

There is absolutely nothing that can go wrong with black colour and what’s cherry on the cake is the off-shoulder silhouette. It helps highlight your collarbones and shoulders. Best way to look effortlessly chic. The best part is that the material is soft and is not see-through. Price: Rs 999

Buy Here

Grey Cropped Top:

Cropped fitted cotton top in a soft jersey with a round neckline makes an ideal choice of clothing for an array of occasions. Whether you are lounging around, running errands or just want to balance a pair of formal pants, this grey top is just the perfect. The soft material makes it even more perfect for an everyday choice. Price: Rs 499

Buy Here

Canvas Cargo Trousers:

Cargo trousers are all the rage this year and what makes this particular choice even better is the white colour. This relaxed fit cargo trouser can be worn for an airport look, a street style look with ankle boots and for an elevated look, you can also pair it with a crop halter top or an off-shoulder black top. Price: Rs. 1799

Buy Here

Wide Cargo Trousers:



This everyday fashion trouser and khaki colour make it a perfect choice for office, casual look and dressier look, depending on how you style it. The dark beige colour sets it apart and makes it a statement piece. To balance it out, it can be teamed up with something more neutral or maybe a black fitted top. The material is thick and strong, ensuring that it would stay structured for an elongated time. Price: Rs 2299

Buy Here

Green Ribbed Top:



This V-neck gathered green top would look flattering on every body type because of its neckline. You can pair it up with light denim washed jeans, black trousers, grey jeans etc.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Here

Off-Shoulder Striped Top:

This fine knit off-shoulder top is made from a viscose blend with a fold-over at the top. The stripe print makes it look elevated whereas the off-shoulder top silhouette makes it perfect for dressier occasions. The top has equal parts classy and hot. Price: Rs 1499

Buy Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES