Who doesn't love Paneer Tikka? It is one of the most popular starters here in India and what better than making it at home? This Holi, try making your favourite snack at home in just 7 easy steps and impress your friends with your cooking prowess.

Del Monte has shared the recipe with us that will help you cook in quick and easy way, and help you satiate your cravings.

Ingredients

200 Grams Paneer

1 green capsicum

1 yellow bell

pepper

1 red bell

1 large onion

For the marination

¾ cup Aachari mayo

¼ th cup curd

2 tsps red chilli powder

¼ tsp ajwaine

Salt to taste

6-8 skewers

Procedure