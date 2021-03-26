Who doesn’t love Paneer Tikka? It is one of the most popular starters here in India and what better than making it at home? This Holi, try making your favourite snack at home in just 7 easy steps and impress your friends with your cooking prowess. Also Read - Holi 2021: Quick And Easy Way To Make Healthy Truffle For Holi Get-Together At Home | Recipe Inside
The recipe will help you cook in quick and easy way, and help you satiate your cravings.
Try this easy recipe at home for this year’s Holi party.
Ingredients
- 200 Grams Paneer
- 1 green capsicum
- 1 yellow bell
- pepper
- 1 red bell
- 1 large onion
For the marination
- ¾ cup Aachari mayo
- ¼ th cup curd
- 2 tsps red chilli powder
- ¼ tsp ajwaine
- Salt to taste
6-8 skewers
Procedure
- Cut paneer capsicum and bell peppers in cubes and keep aside
- In a bowl, add aachari mayo, red chilli powder, ajwaine and salt. Mix well .
- Now add the paneer and veggies and mix delicately without causing the paneer pieces to break. Leave it for marination for a couple of hours
- Then place the paneer and veggies into the skewers such that paneer is has veggies on both
- Grease a non stick pan with butter and place the sticks on it . Keep turning them until they cook from all the sides to golden brown
- Serve with aachari mayo, mint
- Tip- sprinkle some red chilli powder and lemon juice or chaat masala on the top before