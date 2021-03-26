Since Holi is around the corner, what better than celebrating this festival of colours and sweets than with delectable treats that you can easily make at home? Del Monte has shared some of the healthy yet delicious Holi recipes which will make you drool for sure. Also Read - Holi 2019: Celebrate The Festival Of Colours With These Easy-to-Make Recipes
Here's how to make delicious and healthy truffle at home for a get-together with friends and family at home.
Try this easy 3-step recipe for a delicious homemade truffle this Holi.
Check Out The Recipe Here
Ingredients:
- 1/3 Cup Sunflower Seeds
- 1/3 Cup Pumpkin Seeds
- 1/4 Cup Flax Seeds
- 1/2 Cup Oats
- 1/2 Cup Dried Cranberries
- 13 Seedless Dates
- 1 TBSP Cinnamon Powder
Method-
- Take a pan and dry roast the oats and the seeds on a low-medium flame for about 4-5 minutes. The oats should turn light brown in color.
- Put the toasted seeds, oats, cranberries, dates and cinnamon powder in a blender jar and blend until everything is well incorporated.
- Take about a tbsp amount of this sticky mixture and make small balls. Your healthy sugar-free truffles are ready.