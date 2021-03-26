Since Holi is around the corner, what better than celebrating this festival of colours and sweets than with delectable treats that you can easily make at home? Del Monte has shared some of the healthy yet delicious Holi recipes which will make you drool for sure. Also Read - Holi 2019: Celebrate The Festival Of Colours With These Easy-to-Make Recipes

Here's how to make delicious and healthy truffle at home for a get-together with friends and family at home.

Check Out The Recipe Here

Ingredients:

1/3 Cup Sunflower Seeds

1/3 Cup Pumpkin Seeds

1/4 Cup Flax Seeds

1/2 Cup Oats

1/2 Cup Dried Cranberries

13 Seedless Dates

1 TBSP Cinnamon Powder

Method-