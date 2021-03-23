Holi is just around the corner and the number of Covid-19 cases is on a constant rise. Like last year, numerous social and community events remain suspended and people are advised not to participate in mass gatherings. With a new strain of Covid, being found in India and states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh being on a brink of massive outpour, Holi is expected to be the next super spreader event. Hence, being safe and disease-free should be the main aim of this Holi. Also Read - Holashtak 2021 Do’s And Don'ts of This Inauspicious Period

As Holi is celebrated across India by wishing each other through applying colors, the chances of COVID spread can increase by such actions. So, it is advised to celebrate the festival of colors indoor and take utmost care and precautions to minimize the chances of contracting the virus. Prevention against the virus and simultaneously building immunity becomes of utmost importance. Also Read - Holi-milan Gatherings Banned in Uttar Pradesh; Senior Citizens And Children Below 10 Asked to Stay Indoors Amid Surge in Corona

Holi comes around the time when there is a transition in season, we gradually move from mild winters to summers. This time calls for active care for immunity, as our bodies try to adjust as per the weather changes. With Covid cases being on a surge, looking after your immunity becomes highly essential. Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals shares his inputs on Taking Care of Your Immunity While Celebrating a Safe Holi. Also Read - Is Little Stress A Good Thing For Your Brain, Study Says It is A Healthy Sign

Some essential immunity-boosting ingredients that you can find at home are:

• Citrus fruits and red bell peppers (both rich in vitamin C), and water infused with lemon, amla, and sliced oranges

• Spices: ginger, garlic, turmeric, and capsaicin (from chili peppers) can be easily added to soups, stews steamed veggies

• Mineral zinc found in nuts, cashews, liver, and egg yolks helps combat viruses in the human body

• Magnesium-rich foods like legumes, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains, helps relax the mind and acts as building blocks for the immunity

• Natural probiotic-rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, idlis, dhoklas

You can take care of your immunity in this season by:

• Consuming a protein and fiber rich diet: Though festivals are all about eating good food, this Holi doesn’t forget to add nutrition, proteins a fibers to your diet. Consuming fiber and protein is good for health and empowers your immunity system.

• Including antioxidants in your diet: A diet rich in antioxidants is great for your health and helps enhance the power of immunity.

• Eating seasonal vegetables and fruits: It’s always good to consume vegetables and fruits easily available in the season. Seasonal foods are rich in properties that should be included in your diet within that season, hence eat accordingly.

While looking after your immunity it is also important to take Covid appropriate precautions for celebrating a safe Holi.

Here are some points to be noted:

• Social distancing remains still- This Holi it is crucial that large gatherings are avoided and social distancing is strictly followed.

• Use of masks should go without saying

• Handshakes and hugging should be highly avoided

• Senior-citizens should refrain from meeting a large number of people and participating in mass gatherings.

• Use of dry colors should be avoided, as it can attract respiratory issues.

• Cold food and beverages should be avoided

• It’s highly recommended to celebrate the festival indoor.

• Covid appropriate behavior should be highly maintained- wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands, maintaining social distancing and isolating oneself, if facing any Covid related symptom.