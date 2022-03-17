Holi is almost here and everybody is in a festive mood. While preparing to celebrate the festival of colours, make sure to keep your pet in the plan as well. Just like you take care of yourself, ensure to take care of your little one as well.Also Read - Numerology Tips: This Holi, Play With Right Colours to Bring Love, Peace, and Abundance
Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails shares some tips on how you can celebrate a safe Holi with your pets: Also Read - Holi Fashion 2022: Ditch Your White Kurtas And Add a Dash of Colour to Your Holi Outfit
Also Read - 3 Easy Steps to Retain Your Glowing Skin After Holi
- Your pet’s skin is different from yours. Make sure to not apply any colour on them, even if it claims to be herbal. These colours are loaded with harmful chemicals like zinc, lead, mercury etc., which can adversely affect your pets. It can cause skin allergies and inflammation which are even more intense in short-haired breeds. Instead, make your own chemical-free and natural colours from turmeric, beetroot etc to play a safe Holi with your pets, if at all.
- Given that Holi is the festival of boundless gaiety where you gorge on confectioneries, you may end up accidentally feeding sweets to your pets. But sweets can prove to be harmful as they are loaded with sugar. It can lead to a host of diseases. Therefore, do not offer sweets to your pets. You might feel sorry for them and here’s how you can make up for it. Bake homemade peanut butter cookies or treats using xylitol and sugar-free peanut butter. It is important to note that some dogs might be allergic to peanut butter.
- Likewise, do not feed them thandai or any other drinks. Thandai is highly packed with almonds and sugar which is not good for your pet’s consumption. Make homemade drinks by mixing curd/dahi with peanut butter in them. You can also make it into a shake by giving it a light whisk.
- Never ever throw water balloons on your pets or community dogs and cats as it can be very traumatising for them. In order to play Holi with your pet, fill a tub with water and let your pet have their own gala time by splashing in it. You can also take them out for a fun swimming session!